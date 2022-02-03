England boss Eddie Jones backs Marcus Smith to handle Scotland pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England boss Eddie Jones backs Marcus Smith to handle Scotland pressure

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 10:03 pm
Marcus Smith will make his Six Nations debut at Murrayfield on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Jones is confident Marcus Smith will thrive on his Guinness Six Nations debut at Murrayfield, even though he expects Scotland to target the rising star of English rugby.

Smith has fended off the challenge from George Ford for the fly-half duties in Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash, with Jones seeing the toughest challenge of his five-cap career as a crucial part of his development.

With 77 Tests in the bank, the in-form Ford offered a safer option, particularly with strong winds and heavy rain expected in Edinburgh, but the precocious talent of his 22-year-old rival has won this particular selection battle.

Eddie Jones and Marcus Smith
“I’m sure Scotland are going to come at him. Scotland brag about being able to get into the psychology of England, don’t they? So let’s see on Saturday,” Jones said.

“We feel Marcus is ready to keep progressing his Test career. Every young 10 starts off at the stage where there are doubts about his experience to handle the pressure of the situation.

“At some stage they play a game bigger than they’ve ever played and it’s all part of their learning curve.

“I’ve got no doubt Marcus has got the desire and the drive to be one of the best 10s in the world and this game on Saturday will be an opportunity for him to continue his progress.

“We just want to see him keep improving. He’s going to have some bad days. We understand that. But we feel he has the desire and the work ethic and he’s definitely got talent.

“Talent is not something we have to debate. I don’t think anyone can debate that. But talent doesn’t make you a great Test player. Desire and your work ethic does. And a curiosity to keep learning. He is high-ranking in all of those areas.

“There’s no reason why he can’t handle Saturday. He’s stuck between someone who has played 112 caps (Ben Youngs) and then Henry Slade and Elliot Daly who are both four or five-season Test players.

“Elliot has got over 50, Henry’s getting to 50 – he’s not short of experience around him.”

Marcus Smith
Smith emerged from a successful autumn with his reputation enhanced, signing off the series with a mature display against world champions South Africa.

But in the poor conditions predicted for Murrayfield, the challenge will be striking the right balance between listening to his attacking instincts and providing the right game management.

“It’s always about judgement. Looking up, what’s the opportunity? Is it the right time? Is it the right field position?” Jones said.

“He’s a good decision-maker. You’ve only got to watch what he did against South Africa where against the best team in the world he was able to get us from our 22 to their 22 and to kick the goal to win the game.

“He made calculated decisions on when to move the ball and when to kick the ball and he’ll do that again on Saturday.”

