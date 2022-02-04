Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses Frank Lampard’s first Everton game with Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses Frank Lampard’s first Everton game with Brentford

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 9:03 am
Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss Everton’s FA Cup clash with Brentford (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss Frank Lampard’s first match as Everton manager when the Toffees host Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

The England striker is out with a knock sustained in the loss to Aston Villa a fortnight ago while new signings Dele Alli and Donny Van de Beek are both cup-tied.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Fabian Delph (thigh) and Tom Davies (hamstring) are also out.

Centre-back Yerry Mina is in contention again after he returned from international duty with Colombia this week.

Brentford could welcome back first-choice goalkeeper David Raya for the trip to Merseyside.

The Spaniard has not played since he suffered a knee injury in October but featured in a friendly earlier in the week and will be assessed by boss Thomas Frank.

Deadline day signing Christian Eriksen is not in contention and will only train with his new team-mates for the first time on Monday.

Josh DaSilva (hip) has built up his fitness in recent friendly fixtures and may be part of the squad while Rico Henry and Mathias Jensen are available despite a nasty clash of heads during Brentford’s loss to Wolves. Julian Jeanvier (knee), Mathias Jorgensen (thigh) and Tariq Fosu (hamstring) are still absent.

