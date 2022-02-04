Ben Mee backs ‘handful’ Wout Weghorst to make Premier League impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ben Mee backs ‘handful’ Wout Weghorst to make Premier League impact

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 10:25 am
Burnley captain Ben Mee has backed new signing Wout Weghorst to be a hit at Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)
Burnley captain Ben Mee has backed new signing Wout Weghorst to be a hit at Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burnley captain Ben Mee has backed new signing Wout Weghorst to prove a handful for Premier League defences as the Clarets battle against the drop.

Sean Dyche’s side can move off the foot of the table as they host fellow strugglers Watford in the weekend’s only top-flight fixture.

Weghorst is expected to be included in the Burnley squad after joining from Wolfsburg for a reported £12million during a January transfer window which saw Chris Wood join relegation rivals Newcastle.

The Holland international has big boots to fill in leading the line at Turf Moor but Mee, who has now spent time training alongside the 29-year-old, believes he can make his mark.

“He looks a handful,” he said.

“He is a good quality player who comes with a lot of experience as well, hopefully we can bed him in early and he hits the ground running.

“There is more to his game than just his 6ft 6in frame and hopefully we can utilise that as well as getting the ball into the box to him.”

Burnley saw a host of fixtures postponed during January due to coronavirus and injuries ruling out a number of players.

Watford head north two points clear of their hosts having played two more games.

While Mee admits he would rather have points on the board, he feels Burnley can deal with the challenge of facing a side with a new boss since the appointment of Roy Hodgson at Vicarage Road.

“It is better having the points but the position we are in now, it is nice to have those games in hand because we know we can catch up,” said Mee, who toasted a decade as a permanent Burnley player last month.

“Obviously we would rather have points on the board and we need to put them up there with these games in hand.

“We know we have got quite a lot to catch up on but we have got something to aim for and hopefully we can use those games in hand wisely.

“There is always potential of a new manager bounce; it is a massive game for us and hopefully the fans can get behind us and we can make it a really good occasion.”

A goalless draw at Champions League-chasing Arsenal last time out has instilled more belief in the Burnley survival bid – but they have had to wait nearly two weeks to build on that point.

“It has been frustrating,” added Mee.

“It has been a frustrating part of our season, really. We’ve been stop, start. Ready to go for games and then a couple of hours before you’re getting told it is being postponed which is really frustrating.

“A few of the games we felt we were in a good position to go and play the game with the squad feeling good and had every chance to go and get some points.

“The Arsenal game felt really good, we defended really well and as a group, as a unit we played well and got a really good point.

“It was frustrating to have another week with no games but we have some coming up now and need to make them count.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal