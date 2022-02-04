Barrow missing Robbie Gotts and Josh Kay for Tranmere match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barrow missing Robbie Gotts and Josh Kay for Tranmere match

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 11:13 am
Robbie Gotts remains out for Barrow. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Robbie Gotts remains out for Barrow. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Robbie Gotts remains out for Barrow ahead of their clash with Tranmere.

Midfielder Gotts has been missing with a groin problem and is due to return to training next week.

Josh Kay suffered ankle ligament damage in the 1-0 win at Northampton in midweek and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Josh Gordon and Joe Grayson are due to resume training next week so remain unavailable.

Josh McPake will be assessed after limping off in Tranmere’s win over Stevenage.

The Rangers loanee has already seen the first half of the season interrupted by injury while on loan at Morecambe.

Defender Tom Davies has missed the last three games but he may return for Micky Mellon’s side.

Nathaniel Knight-Percival is fit again having started Rovers’ last two matches.

