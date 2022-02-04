Melker Hallberg believes in St Johnstone after transfer-window switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Melker Hallberg believes in St Johnstone after transfer-window switch

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 11:55 am
Melker Hallberg (in Hibernian kit) aims to help St Johnstone up the table Alan Rennie/PA
Melker Hallberg (in Hibernian kit) aims to help St Johnstone up the table Alan Rennie/PA

Melker Hallberg believes any risk he took in joining a St Johnstone side struggling at the wrong end of the table was far outweighed by his belief in the Perth club.

The 26-year-old Swedish midfielder signed an 18-month contract following his departure from Hibernian and made his debut at Livingston on Tuesday night where he helped Callum Davidson’s men to their first win in 13 games.

Ali Crawford’s last-gasp goal in the 2-1 victory lifted last season’s domestic cup double winners off bottom spot in the cinch Premiership and above Dundee on goal difference.

And ahead of the home game against Dundee United on Saturday, Hallberg evaluated his move to McDiarmid Park and revealed a confidence in his new club.

He said: “Of course it is a risk but last year they won the cup double, finished in the top six so there is quality in the team.

“They showed it last season, I played against them with Hibs a few times and they were always tough games, they had good players.

“It is maybe just confidence lacking after a few losses.

“There is always a risk with everything but I know it is a good team so we just need to get the confidence back up and keep getting the points.

“It was important to come here and help the team straight away and obviously we got a win on Tuesday.

“So hopefully we can keep going like that and I will try to help the team as much as I can with my qualities.

“Everybody is working really hard to get on the right way and we just need to keep working hard and stick together and do what’s best for the team.”

Asked about his departure from Shaun Maloney’s Hibs, after being sidelined for most of the early part of the season through a knee injury when Jack Ross was in charge, Hallberg said: “I just needed some game time and I didn’t see that coming at Hibs and that’s it.

“For me being out seven months and now being back playing again, I look forward to every game.

“The Dundee United game is so important, we need all the points we can get.”

