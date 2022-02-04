New arrival Luis Diaz could make Liverpool’s squad for FA Cup tie with Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New arrival Luis Diaz could make Liverpool’s squad for FA Cup tie with Cardiff

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 12:07 pm
New Liverpool signing Luis Diaz is awaiting a visa to join up with his new team-mates (Peter Byrne/PA)
New signing Luis Diaz could be a late addition to Liverpool’s squad for Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round visit of Cardiff.

The Colombia international was still in Paris on Friday awaiting his visa, which meant he is unlikely to meet his new team-mates until the weekend at the earliest.

Forward Harvey Elliott will make his first appearance since September after an ankle fracture dislocation.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara was expected to return to training on Friday after a chest infection, having fully recovered from a hip injury which has sidelined him for six weeks.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison was injured in Wednesday’s Sky Bet Championship win at Barnsley and is set to miss out.

Curtis Nelson and Joe Ralls are also fitness doubts and boss Steve Morrison must reshuffle with four players cup-tied.

Max Watters and loan trio Alfie Doughty, Cody Drameh and Uche Ikpeazu have all played for other clubs in this season’s competition and are unavailable.

Morison has promised to reward several of his youngsters with a starting role at Anfield and Isaak Davies, Joel Bagan, Mark Harris and Rubin Colwill are in line to be promoted.

