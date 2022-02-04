Johnny Sexton v Dan Biggar as crowds return – Ireland-Wales talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnny Sexton v Dan Biggar as crowds return – Ireland-Wales talking points

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 12:09 pm
Ireland and Wales meet in this season’s Six Nations opener (Donall Farmer/PA)

Ireland and Wales will kick off this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship in Dublin on Saturday.

The tournament opener sees a return of crowds after last year’s competition took place behind-closed-doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points heading into the Aviva Stadium clash.

Battle of the 10s and captains

Dan Biggar and Johnny Sexton
Wales captain Dan Biggar (left) and Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton go head-to-head in Dublin (David Davies/PA)

Two Test rugby titans of the northern hemisphere game will go head to head as fly-halves and captains. Johnny Sexton leads Ireland’s quest for a first Six Nations title since 2018, while Dan Biggar – who has succeeded an injured Alun Wyn Jones as skipper – is charged with spearheading Wales’ bid for back-to-back silverware. Between them, they have won 196 caps and amassed almost 1,500 points for their countries, continuing to excel at the highest level of a sport where their tactical, playmaking and goal-kicking qualities rarely wane.

Ireland’s scrum a key weapon

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong
Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong is renowned as an outstanding scrummager (Brian Lawless/PA)

In Tadhg Furlong, Ireland possess arguably the world’s finest tighthead prop. A destructive scrummager and set-piece tactician, the Leinster forward forms part of a powerful front-row alongside Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher. Furlong’s scrum contest with Wales loosehead and his fellow British and Irish Lion Wyn Jones should prove an important sub-plot of Saturday’s showdown. Wales’ scrum has had its fair share of difficulties in recent months, but head coach Wayne Pivac said: “We have worked hard on that area and hope to make good improvements.”

Josh Adams – centre of attention

After winning all of his 35 Wales caps as a wing and scoring 17 tries, Adams has been switched to outside centre for Wales’ Six Nations opener. He would have played in that position against Autumn Nations Series opponents Fiji nearly three months ago, but he pulled put injured after the warm-up. George North made an identical move with considerable success last season, and there is no doubt that Adams has all the ability required. It promises to be a testing baptism, though, opposite Ireland’s midfield pairing of Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki.

Mack and able

Ireland possess a team packed with experience and Test match know-how, but considerable attention will surround a 23-year-old international rookie on Saturday. Connacht wing Mack Hansen, who was born in Australia but has an Irish mother, makes his debut following an injury to Leinster’s James Lowe. Hansen has been in outstanding form in the United Rugby Championship this term, leading the try chart with six touchdowns, and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said: “He is a smart rugby player – he makes things happen.”

Round of applause as crowds return

Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will have a capacity crowd for Wales’ Six Nations visit (Brian Lawless/PA)

Saturday’s game will be the first Six Nations fixture played with a crowd for 699 days. The Aviva Stadium will be packed to its capacity of just over 51,000 as spectators return. The coronavirus pandemic halted the 2020 tournament in March of that year, and games took place behind closed doors when it resumed seven months later, which continued for last season’s competition. On crowds returning, Farrell said: “It’s massive to us. There is a reason why you do things, and one of those reasons is that we want to connect with the people.”

