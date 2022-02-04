Bournemouth signings hoping for selection in FA Cup tie with Boreham Wood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bournemouth could hand out a plethora of debuts to deadline day signings as they host National League side Boreham Wood in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Sky Bet Championship promotion-chasing Cherries had a busy Monday and new recruits Todd Cantwell, Kieffer Moore, Nat Phillips and Freddie Woodman are all available for selection.

Fellow recent arrival Siriki Dembele is cup-tied having already turned out in the competition for former club Peterborough.

Gary Cahill will sit out the match after the former England defender was sent off in the 1-0 win at Barnsley last weekend.

Boreham Wood will be aiming for another cup shock having beaten League One AFC Wimbledon to reach round four for the first time in their history.

Luke Garrard’s side are also in the midst of a promotion push and he could hand a debut to new signing Connor Stevens from Wealdstone.

The Wood may be without a couple of key players at the Vitality Stadium, with skipper Mark Ricketts having a painkilling injection in the hope of being fit.

Jamal Fyfield is also a doubt with a hamstring issue.