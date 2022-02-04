Bournemouth signings hoping for selection in FA Cup tie with Boreham Wood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bournemouth signings hoping for selection in FA Cup tie with Boreham Wood

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 12:43 pm
Norwich loanee Todd Cantwell could make his Bournemouth debut against Boreham Wood in the FA Cup. (Nigel French/PA)
Norwich loanee Todd Cantwell could make his Bournemouth debut against Boreham Wood in the FA Cup. (Nigel French/PA)

Bournemouth could hand out a plethora of debuts to deadline day signings as they host National League side Boreham Wood in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Sky Bet Championship promotion-chasing Cherries had a busy Monday and new recruits Todd Cantwell, Kieffer Moore, Nat Phillips and Freddie Woodman are all available for selection.

Fellow recent arrival Siriki Dembele is cup-tied having already turned out in the competition for former club Peterborough.

Gary Cahill will sit out the match after the former England defender was sent off in the 1-0 win at Barnsley last weekend.

Boreham Wood will be aiming for another cup shock having beaten League One AFC Wimbledon to reach round four for the first time in their history.

Luke Garrard’s side are also in the midst of a promotion push and he could hand a debut to new signing Connor Stevens from Wealdstone.

The Wood may be without a couple of key players at the Vitality Stadium, with skipper Mark Ricketts having a painkilling injection in the hope of being fit.

Jamal Fyfield is also a doubt with a hamstring issue.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]