Blackpool’s Reece James back training as Luke Garbutt faces spell on sidelines

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 12:47 pm
Blackpool’s Luke Garbutt is set for a spell on the sidelines (Mike Egerton/PA)
Blackpool's Luke Garbutt is set for a spell on the sidelines (Mike Egerton/PA)

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley make changes to his side for their clash with Bristol City.

The manager admitted that a couple of players were carrying knocks and bruises, while Kevin Stewart will be assessed after returning from international duty with Jamaica.

Reece James is back in training to boost the Seasiders’ left-back options in the absence of Luke Garbutt, who faces a long spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, and James Husband.

Blackpool are still deciding whether Sonny Carey requires surgery on a broken metatarsal suffered on Boxing Day, while Chris Maxwell and Matty Virtue are among the long-term absentees.

Bristol City have been handed a blow with Andy King set for a spell on the sidelines, which could rule him out for the rest of the season.

The midfielder has undergone surgery for a second time this season for a hamstring issue.

Centre-half Rob Atkinson is also expected to be out for three more weeks with a calf issue.

Matty James (foot) is doubtful for the Blackpool game and George Tanner (hamstring) remains sidelined.

