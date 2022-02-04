Sunderland could hand Jermain Defoe second debut against Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jermain Defoe could make his second Sunderland debut against Doncaster after returning to the club on transfer deadline day.

Defoe scored 37 goals for the Black Cats during his first spell on Wearside and the 39-year-old’s return is set to spark a bumper crowd at the Stadium of Light.

Fellow new arrival Jay Matete could also feature following his move from Fleetwood, while Bailey Wright is a doubt with a calf injury.

Sunderland are without a head coach following the sacking of Lee Johnson after the 6-0 defeat at Bolton, with Mike Dodds leading an interim coaching team against Rovers.

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey expects a response from his side following their 5-0 home defeat to Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham.

A seventh loss in eight games leaves Rovers bottom of the table and 11 points from safety.

Ro-Shaun Williams was an unused substitute against Rotherham and could return to the side following five games out.

Dan Gardner is back in full training after not featuring since the 4-3 loss at Morecambe on January 2.