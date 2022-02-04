No new injury concerns for Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan for Barnsley game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan has no new injury concerns as his side prepare to face Barnsley in the FA Cup.

However, Town will continue to be without Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons and Ryan Schofield as they deal with long-term injuries.

Saturday’s game at the John Smith’s Stadium will come too soon for Levi Colwill who is working on fitness.

New loan signing Tino Anjorin will not be available as he continues to build fitness.

Barnsley’s Amine Bassi will be hoping to make his first start for the Reds on Saturday.

The 24-year-old midfielder came off the bench for his debut in Barnsley’s 1-0 loss to Cardiff but may go into the starting XI this time around.

Carlton Morris came off the bench in the same fixture following a period of self-isolation and may also come into the starting line-up in West Yorkshire.

Reds boss Poya Asbaghi will be hoping to end a run of four straight losses in all competitions at the weekend.