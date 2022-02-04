No new injury concerns for Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan for Barnsley game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new injury concerns for Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan for Barnsley game

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 1:25 pm
Carlos Corberan has no new injury concerns following a busy schedule (Tim Goode/PA)
Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan has no new injury concerns as his side prepare to face Barnsley in the FA Cup.

However, Town will continue to be without Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons and Ryan Schofield as they deal with long-term injuries.

Saturday’s game at the John Smith’s Stadium will come too soon for Levi Colwill who is working on fitness.

New loan signing Tino Anjorin will not be available as he continues to build fitness.

Barnsley’s Amine Bassi will be hoping to make his first start for the Reds on Saturday.

The 24-year-old midfielder came off the bench for his debut in Barnsley’s 1-0 loss to Cardiff but may go into the starting XI this time around.

Carlton Morris came off the bench in the same fixture following a period of self-isolation and may also come into the starting line-up in West Yorkshire.

Reds boss Poya Asbaghi will be hoping to end a run of four straight losses in all competitions at the weekend.

