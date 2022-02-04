Harrogate waiting on Lewis Richards and Rory McArdle ahead of Bradford game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harrogate waiting on Lewis Richards and Rory McArdle ahead of Bradford game

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 1:33 pm
Harrogate defender Lewis Richards, on loan from Wolves, faces a late fitness test (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harrogate defender Lewis Richards, on loan from Wolves, faces a late fitness test (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harrogate pair Lewis Richards and Rory McArdle are injury doubts for the home game against Bradford.

The two central defenders both sustained groin issues in the goalless midweek home draw against Mansfield and face late fitness tests.

Leon Legge, signed last month from Port Vale, could make his third appearance for Harrogate if either McArdle or Richards fails to make it, while Warren Burrell is also an option.

Right-back Ryan Fallowfield and winger Simon Power remain sidelined with respective hamstring injuries, while recent recruits Brahima Diarra, Calum Kavanagh and Josh Austerfield are in contention.

Bradford’s new signings Nathan Delfouneso and Luke Hendrie will be included in boss Derek Adams’ squad.

On-loan Hearts forward Jamie Walker is expected to recover from a groin issue which forced him off in the midweek draw against Leyton Orient.

Another January signing, on-loan Luton winger Dion Pereira, and forward Charles Vernam are still unavailable through injury.

Winger Abo Eisa and striker Lee Angol (both hamstring) remain long-term absentees.

