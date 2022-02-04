Serial FA Cup winner Patrick Vieira aims to go far with Crystal Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Serial FA Cup winner Patrick Vieira aims to go far with Crystal Palace

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 2:01 pm
Patrick Vieira has a rich FA Cup history (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Patrick Vieira has a rich FA Cup history (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Patrick Vieira has told his Crystal Palace players to make the most of a favourable draw as he targets a long run in the FA Cup this season.

Palace will be overriding favourites when they face Hartlepool, 16th in League Two, at home in the fourth round on Saturday, and five-time Cup winner Vieira recognises the opportunity that gives them.

“We want to give ourselves the best chance to go to the next round,” Vieira said. “We want to have a really good run in the FA Cup. We were lucky to have a draw at home so we have to take that advantage.

“We will do our best to get to the next round. We know we are the favourite so we have to be mentally prepared. There will be no excuses, we will be ready for it and we will compete in the right way to get to the next round.

“We are facing a team who want to create an upset, a team who will work hard and make it difficult so we have to be mentally prepared for that challenge.”

Vieira lifted the FA Cup five times as a player – four with Arsenal and once with Manchester City at the end of his career.

The 45-year-old insisted he does not talk to his squad about his many achievements as a player, having no interest in living in the past, but he could only smile when asked about his favourite memory in the competition.

“The FA Cup is something I discovered when I arrived in the UK, and there is always a lot of passion around those game,” he said. “It is an important competition for the fans and the club.

“The first with Arsenal was really special and the last with Arsenal was special – it was my last kick with Arsenal, and the one with Manchester City was something quite special as well.”

Though there were no late additions in the transfer window – former Arsenal forward Luke Plange has been immediately loaned back to Derby after signing – Palace’s numbers have been swelled during the break in action.

Wilfried Zaha has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations while James Tomkins and James McArthur are back in training after injury.

Vieira said neither Zaha nor McArthur would come straight into the reckoning on Saturday, but said the return of his vice-captain – out with injury since November – was a welcome sight.

“James is a really important player for us on and off the field,” Vieira said. “He’s got that experience, the strong character, he’s a competitor.

“We’ve missed him on the field and to have him back in training is good. If there are no issues he will be involved for the next game.”

