Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in contention for Spurs debuts in FA Cup

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 2:13 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 2:31 pm
Dejan Kulusevski could make his Tottenham debut against Brighton (Jane Barlow/PA)
New Tottenham signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur will be involved against Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round.

The duo arrived from Juventus on transfer deadline day and will be in the squad, but Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and Bryan Gil have all left the club.

Son Heung-min is fit after a muscle problem while Cristian Romero is fit again following a hamstring injury which kept him out since November. However Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin) miss out.

Brighton will be boosted by the return of Yves Bissouma. The midfielder has not played for Albion since the Premier League win at Everton on January 2 but he is back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lewis Dunk (knee) and Shane Duffy (ankle) make a timely return to contention, following Dan Burn’s departure to Newcastle, and one of them will likely come in to partner Adam Webster in central defence.

Adam Lallana (hamstring) may also be back in contention but Enock Mwepu’s hamstring problem will definitely keep him out. Alexis Mac Allister will be absent too after testing positive for Covid-19 while away with Argentina for their recent World Cup qualifiers.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Tanganga, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Scherpen, Lamptey, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Cucurella, Roberts, Turns, Offiah, Gross, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Moder, Leonard, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.

