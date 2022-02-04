Morecambe suffer Trevor Carson injury blow ahead of Bolton visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morecambe suffer Trevor Carson injury blow ahead of Bolton visit

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 2:27 pm
Morecambe will be without Trevor Carson for the visit of Bolton (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Morecambe will be without goalkeeper Trevor Carson for the visit of Bolton in the Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Carson sustained a concussion during the Shrimps’ 2-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday and remains sidelined.

Defender Greg Leigh is also touch and go but could be included in the squad.

Leigh has not trained since returning from international duty with Jamaica, where he played 90 minutes during their game against Costa Rica in midweek.

Bolton could have winger Xavier Amaechi available for the trip to Morecambe.

Amaechi came through the reserve clash against Burnley unscathed as he continues his comeback from injury.

Manager Ian Evatt has no new fitness concerns ahead of the game.

Midfielder Kieran Lee is likely to return to the squad after being rested for the midweek win over Cambridge.

