Nicky Cadden in fitness race to make Forest Green’s meeting with Newport

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 3:01 pm
Nicky Cadden could be available for Forest Green on Saturday (Leila Coker/PA)
Nicky Cadden could be available for Forest Green on Saturday (Leila Coker/PA)

Nicky Cadden is facing a race against time to be fit for Forest Green’s League Two clash against Newport.

The winger was absent from his side’s midweek draw at Port Vale with a toe injury.

Ebou Adams will be pushing to make his first start since returning from international duty with Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manager Rob Edwards has no other fresh injury concerns.

Newport boss James Rowberry will be able to call on Josh Pask for his side’s trip to the League Two leaders.

Pask missed Newport’s win against Barrow last weekend with a knee problem but is expected to be available for selection.

Timmy Abraham is also in contention to feature after recovering from a toe injury.

Rowberry will take a late decision on the fitness of Kevin Ellison who has a back issue.

