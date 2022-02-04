Paul Smyth sidelined as Leyton Orient prepare to face Colchester By Press Association February 4, 2022, 3:23 pm Paul Smyth is sidelined with a collapsed lung (Martin Rickett/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Sam Hornby could start for Colchester against Rochdale Nigel Clough hails record-breaking Mansfield after victory over Leyton Orient Ben Garner frustrated as Swindon concede late draw at nine-man Colchester Mansfield set club record for successive league wins at Leyton Orient’s expense