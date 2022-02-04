Wesley Fofana could make long-awaited return from serious leg injury this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wesley Fofana could make long-awaited return from serious leg injury this month

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 3:25 pm
Leicester defender Wesley Fofana could make his long-awaited return from a serious leg injury this month (Rui Vieira/PA)
Leicester defender Wesley Fofana could make his long-awaited return from a serious leg injury this month.

The French centre-half has not played a single game this campaign after suffering a broken leg and ankle ligament damage in the club’s final pre-season match against Villarreal.

Fofana’s rehabilitation is nearing its end following his operation almost six months ago and the aim is for the 21-year-old to begin training with the rest of the Foxes squad in 10 days’ time.

“He’s doing terrific and he will look to join the squad the week beginning February 14, which is great news for us. He’s working very hard with our medical team and sports science team,” said manager Brendan Rodgers.

“He’s on this final period now before he rejoins the main squad and then we will just assess it from there and see where he is at in that first week and then hopefully, somewhere in February, he will be close to playing.

“He has worked ever so hard for six months – almost to the day since his operation – and he’s recovered and for a young player I have been really, really impressed by his mentality and his attitude to his recovery.

“He has been super professional and worked very hard and we just can’t wait to have him back with the team again.”

Rodgers admitted his team have missed Fofana during his absence.

“I think you can see his importance, you’ve seen what we’ve missed throughout the season,” said the Leicester boss.

“Those final few pre-season games, especially in the Villarreal game, you saw the quality in him and the quality he gives the team.

“So to have that injury to such an important player for us, especially given how we play, we like to play with a high line and be aggressive and defend forward and we brought him in for that reason.

“To miss someone of that quality and with that personality in our team, even though he is so young he plays with such maturity, that was a huge blow for us.”

Along with Fofana, Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira remain out injured for Leicester’s FA Cup fourth-round clash against midlands rivals Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are available again after their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns ended, but Nampalys Mendy is still out in Cameroon with his Senegal side set to contest the final this weekend.

