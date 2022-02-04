Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has no issues playing Rangers-bound John Souttar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has no issues playing Rangers-bound John Souttar

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 4:15 pm
Robbie Neilson’s side face Rangers next (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson's side face Rangers next (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson insists he has no concerns with playing John Souttar against Rangers on Sunday even though the Scotland defender could effectively be trying to stop himself featuring in next season’s Champions League.

The 25-year-old will join Rangers in the summer after signing a pre-contract last month.

If he overcomes the injury that kept him out of Tuesday’s draw with Hibernian, Souttar will line up against his future employers in Glasgow this weekend and be tasked with trying to prevent them picking up a much-needed victory in their battle to beat Celtic to the cinch Premiership title.

“I’ve got no concerns at all about John playing on Sunday,” said Neilson.

“This (transfer situation) has been going on for over a month and he’s been great. He’s trained away 100 per cent and when he’s played the games he’s been very good.

“I expect him to be exactly the same on Sunday. It’s a big game and he’s one of our best players, so if he’s fit I’m pretty sure he’ll play well. I’m pretty confident he’ll be available. I spoke to him this morning and he was feeling a lot better.”

Neilson admits the rule in Scotland that allows players to agree pre-contracts with other clubs as long as six months before they depart is difficult.

“Pre-contracts are always difficult up here,” he said.

“Down in England it doesn’t really happen, but here it comes out in the press and John’s got to deal with it and the club have got to deal with it. John’s been great with us the whole way along.

“We knew what we were looking for (in terms of a transfer fee in the January window), John accepted that and it didn’t come in, so we need to move on.

“It is a strange situation, but it’s not my call. I know down in England they don’t do it but up here it happens, so we just need to deal with it.”

Neilson has been pleased with the way third-placed Hearts have competed in their matches with Rangers and Celtic this season.

But he wants them to break new ground by winning in Glasgow for the first time since 2014 and closing the 13-point gap between his side and second-placed Rangers.

“Ibrox is a difficult venue to go to,” he said.

“They’re coming off the back of an Old Firm defeat (3-0 against Celtic) so it could go both ways. We need to believe we can go there and get a result, which I think we do.

“We got a draw there the last time and in periods of the game we played well. Don’t get me wrong, Rangers are a very good team so you have to try to contain them.

“We’re slowly progressing and we’re getting closer and closer but we still have quite a way to go.”

