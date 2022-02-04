Steve Bruce keen to turn page on Newcastle ‘chapter’ with West Brom promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steve Bruce keen to turn page on Newcastle ‘chapter’ with West Brom promotion

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 4:45 pm
Steve Bruce has signed an 18-month deal with West Brom (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Steve Bruce has signed an 18-month deal with West Brom (Owen Humphreys/PA)

New West Brom boss Steve Bruce wants to move on from his Newcastle nightmare as he targeted promotion with the Baggies.

The 61-year-old was appointed at Albion after being sacked by the Magpies in October, in the wake of the Saudi-led takeover of the club.

Despite being the focal point of fans’ anger throughout his two-year term, Bruce feels his reign at St James’ Park will stand the test of time.

He said: “Newcastle has gone, it was a chapter of my football life. I want them to succeed. It was a difficult time for me but maybe in a few years people will think finishing 12th and 13th wasn’t that bad after all.

Steve Bruce was the target of fan frustration at Newcastle
Steve Bruce was the target of fan frustration at Newcastle (Tim Goode/PA)

“That chapter has now left me, I want to look forward to taking West Brom forward and I’m very confident I can do that.

“You reflect on it, it was there, you look at it and you want it (the criticism) to go away. The only way you can do it though is to get back on the horse and not take the criticism too far.

“That was the real thing, to put it behind me, it’s gone and move forward.

“My job was to keep them in the Premier League and nothing has changed. I wish them the best of luck.”

Bruce has signed an 18-month contract after the Baggies sacked Valerien Ismael this week, just seven months into a four-year deal.

Albion have slipped to sixth in the Sky Bet Championship after three wins in 13 games to sit eight points behind the top two but Bruce believes he can revive their promotion hopes.

“I’ve always liked to think I’ve had a decent time in the Championship, I’d love to make it five (promotions), that is what I’m here for,” he added.

“If I didn’t think West Brom could get into the Premier League I wouldn’t be sitting here.

“We have got a squad of players as good as anything in the Championship. It’s wise to assess what we’ve got. We will implement change but I won’t be hugely drastic and I understand what the supporters want here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal