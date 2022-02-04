On-loan Motherwell midfielder Liam Shaw unable to face parent club Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell midfielder Liam Shaw drops out of the squad to face parent club Celtic under loan rules but is fit after a migraine affected his vision against St Mirren.

Barry Maguire is pushing to be involved after missing the Paisley trip with a knee injury while Graham Alexander expects his players to brush off other knocks.

Mark O’Hara and Ricki Lamie have both been on the sidelines in 2022.

Nir Bitton returns from suspension for Celtic’s trip to Lanarkshire.

Fellow midfielder Tom Rogic is available again after returning from international duty with Australia.

Yosuke Ideguchi still struggling with an ankle knock and Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti all missing with hamstring injuries.