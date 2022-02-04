Wolves to rest Romain Saiss for FA Cup clash with Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wolves to rest Romain Saiss for FA Cup clash with Norwich

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 5:51 pm
Romain Saiss will not play for Wolves on Saturday. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Romain Saiss will be rested by Wolves boss Bruno Lage after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The defender is back following Morocco’s exit but will not feature against Norwich.

Raul Jimenez is available having returned from international duty with Mexico and shrugged off a calf problem but Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Hwang Hee-Chan (hamstring) are out.

Norwich will have midfielders Mathias Normann (pelvis) and Billy Gilmour (ankle) fit again following their recent injury lay-offs.

Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) have both resumed training, but will not be rushed into a return, while midfielder Jacob Sorensen is also recovering from a medial ligament knee injury.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul continues to manage a shoulder problem suffered late on during the win over Everton, but scans confirmed no operation was needed.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Hoever, Toti, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Trincao, Podence, Silva, Jimenez, Chiquinho.

Norwich provisional squad: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Rashica, McLean, Lees-Melou, Pukki, Sargent, Idah, McGovern, Byram, Kabak, Giannoulis, Dowell, Normann, Gilmour, Placheta, Tzolis

