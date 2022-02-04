Jake Vokins hails understanding within Ross County squad as key to improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jake Vokins hails understanding within Ross County squad as key to improvement

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 5:53 pm
Jake Vokins hailed Ross County’s togetherness (Ken Macpherson/PA)
Jake Vokins believes the understanding among the Ross County players has been a crucial aspect of their impressive recent form.

The on-loan Southampton full-back made his cinch Premiership debut in early December after recovering from the fractured foot which delayed his first league appearance in Scotland.

County have picked up 11 points in the two months since and have the chance to put eight points between themselves and bottom club Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday,

“The boys are really together,” Vokins told RCFCTV. “We understand each other and know what each character has in the team

“I think that shows on the pitch in the more recent games where we have gelled together. We know what each and everyone needs and wants and that shows on the pitch.”

County are looking to build on draws against Rangers and Aberdeen over the past week.

“Going against that calibre of team and showing what we can do shows great character and we are looking forward to the second half of the season,” Vokins said.

