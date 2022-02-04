Jake Vokins hails understanding within Ross County squad as key to improvement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jake Vokins believes the understanding among the Ross County players has been a crucial aspect of their impressive recent form.

The on-loan Southampton full-back made his cinch Premiership debut in early December after recovering from the fractured foot which delayed his first league appearance in Scotland.

County have picked up 11 points in the two months since and have the chance to put eight points between themselves and bottom club Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday,

“The boys are really together,” Vokins told RCFCTV. “We understand each other and know what each character has in the team

“I think that shows on the pitch in the more recent games where we have gelled together. We know what each and everyone needs and wants and that shows on the pitch.”

County are looking to build on draws against Rangers and Aberdeen over the past week.

“Going against that calibre of team and showing what we can do shows great character and we are looking forward to the second half of the season,” Vokins said.