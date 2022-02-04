Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski hoping to retain Hibernian starting spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski hoping to retain Hibernian starting spot

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 5:53 pm
Kevin Dabrowski hopes to retain his place in goal for Hibernian (Alan Rennie/PA)
Kevin Dabrowski hopes to retain his place in goal for Hibernian (Alan Rennie/PA)

Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey hopes to have recovered from a dead leg in time for the visit of St Mirren, but he faces a fight to get back into the side after debutant Kevin Dabrowski impressed in his absence against Hearts.

Joe Newell, Josh Doig and Paul McGinn are all slight doubts, while Paul Hanlon is likely to remain sidelined along with long-term injury victim Kyle Magennis.

Young attackers Elias Melkersen and Jasper Sylvester are both in contention to make their debuts following their recent arrivals.

St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy drops out with the ankle injury he sustained against Motherwell in midweek.

On-loan Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic is ineligible against his parent club.

Curtis Main, Conor McCarthy and Scott Tanser are all set to remain on the sidelines.

