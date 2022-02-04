Top scorer Lewis Grabban misses out for Nottingham Forest with ankle injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Top scorer Lewis Grabban misses out for Nottingham Forest with ankle injury

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 6:05 pm
Lewis Grabban suffered an ankle injury in Nottingham Forest’s Championship defeat at Cardiff last weekend (Tim Goode/PA)
Lewis Grabban suffered an ankle injury in Nottingham Forest’s Championship defeat at Cardiff last weekend (Tim Goode/PA)

Nottingham Forest will be without top scorer Lewis Grabban when they host midlands rivals Leicester in the FA Cup.

The 13-goal striker is facing a significant spell on the sidelines after damaging his ankle in the league defeat at Cardiff last weekend.

That could pave the way for deadline-day signing Sam Surridge to make his debut for the Reds, while fellow January arrival Keinan Davis will hope to return to the team after dropping to the bench in south Wales.

Steve Cook is also nursing a knock from the loss in Cardiff and looks set to miss out, along with Joe Worrall (ribs). Forest signed Jonathan Panzo from Dijon on Monday to strengthen their defensive ranks and he could be involved.

Holders Leicester will be boosted by the return of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Both players are available again after their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns ended, but Nampalys Mendy is still out in Cameroon with his Senegal side set to contest the final this weekend.

Wesley Fofana, Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira remain out injured for the Foxes.

However, Fofana is scheduled to resume training again in 10 day’s time and may play again this month, having missed the entire campaign so far after suffering a broken leg and ankle ligament damage in Leicester’s final pre-season match against Villarreal.

