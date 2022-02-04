Reece James ruled out of Chelsea’s clash with Plymouth by hamstring injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reece James will miss Chelsea’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Plymouth due to continued hamstring trouble.

The England wing-back will also miss Chelsea’s Club World Cup push next week in Abu Dhabi.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also miss out with a minor knock.

Chelsea could include several academy youngsters who have trained with the first team this week.

Midfielder Adam Randell is expected to pass final concussion checks to be ready to feature for Plymouth.

Fulham loan signing Steven Sessegnon could make his debut for the Pilgrims having joined in the January window.

Huddersfield loan defender Romoney Crichlow is cup-tied having featured for Swindon so will miss out.

Long-term injury absentees Brendan Galloway and George Cooper are Plymouth’s only other unavailable players.