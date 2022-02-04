Dundee could have Jordan Marshall back from injury for visit of Ross County By Press Association February 4, 2022, 6:25 pm Jordan Marshall is close to a comeback (David Young/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee could have Jordan Marshall back from injury for the visit of Ross County, with the left-back definitely expected to make the midweek game against Hearts if not. Lee Ashcroft is back running following a hamstring injury while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee. Dundee have been awaiting a decision from FIFA over whether a loan deal for Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen-Rossi went through before Monday night’s transfer deadline. Ross County saw goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (facial knock) and defender Jack Baldwin (knee) drop out of their team for the midweek draw with Aberdeen. Defender Kayne Ramsay went off at half-time through illness. Midfielder David Cancola has been missing with a groin problem. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Regan Charles-Cook overwhelmed by support from Ross County and beyond following racist abuse From Point to Premiership: Lewis-born Matthew Wright reflects on pathway into Ross County’s first team Malky Mackay feels early January business can help Ross County cause Ross Callachan feels draws with Rangers and Aberdeen show how far Ross County have come