‘There is no red mist’ – Chris Eubank Jr calm ahead of Liam Williams showdown

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 7:07 pm
Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Liam Williams face off at the weigh-in ahead of their middleweight fight on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Chris Eubank Jr says he does not need to see the “red mist” to beat Liam Williams in front of his own Welsh fans on Saturday.

There has been plenty of bad blood between the two middleweights ahead of their sold-out showdown at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena.

Tensions continued to run high at the weigh-in on Friday evening as Williams told a raucous gathering that he plans to “smash this guy to pieces”.

But Eubank remained calm as he faced the taunts of the Cardiff crowd.

The 32-year-old told Sky Sports News: “The talk is done. I know what’s going to happen and the real boxing fans know what’s going to happen.

“I’m a professional. There is no red mist. I’m thinking at all times and I’m doing what I need to do to win.

“I’m not a dirty fighter, I’m a clean fighter. He’s already said he’s going to try and fight dirty, but that’s not the fighter I am.

“I’m going to beat him the right way. I’m going out there to make a big statement and cause serious issues in the middleweight division.

“Beating a man like him in the style I’m going to do it is going to send a message to all the middleweight champions out there. Then we’ll come for those belts in the summer and the winter.”

Williams, 29, has not fought since losing to American Demetrius Andrade in April 2021.

Andrade won a wide points decision to retain his WBO middleweight belt, and losing to Eubank would surely end Williams’ remaining world title aspirations.

“This is unbelievable,” Williams said of his loud vocal backing at the weigh-in.

“It’s some turnout to support their man. I’m grateful for all the people who are going to come to watch, but I don’t take any confidence from that.

“I know my ability. I’m going to win regardless – and I’m going to win in good fashion.

“I’m going to smash this guy to pieces, he’s going to get done bad.”

