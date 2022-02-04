We’ll see how things take shape – Roy Keane hints at possible Sunderland return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
We’ll see how things take shape – Roy Keane hints at possible Sunderland return

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 8:29 pm
Roy Keane says the next few days will determine whether he becomes Sunderland manager for a second time (Niall Carson/PA)
Roy Keane has hinted that he could become Sunderland manager again and suggested the next few days will determine whether he returns to the Stadium of Light.

Keane has been linked with returning to the club he managed between 2006 and 2008 and led into the Premier League.

Asked about speculation that he was actually on Wearside on Friday, Keane told ITV while working as a pundit for Manchester United’s FA Cup tie with Middlesbrough: “I’ve no control over that, so no comment.

Roy Keane File Photo
“But I’ve made it clear over the last few years I’d like to go back as a manager.

“Of course a club has to want you, you have to want to go to that club.

“Just as important the contract has got to be right. We’ll see how things take shape over the next few days.”

Sunderland sacked Lee Johnson in the wake of last Saturday’s 6-0 defeat at Bolton, and with the Black Cats third in Sky Bet League One.

Mike Dodds has been placed in interim charge for this weekend’s home clash with bottom-of-the-table Doncaster amid speculation linking Keane, Neil Warnock, Jonathan Woodgate and Neil Lennon to the vacancy.

The PA news agency understands 50-year-old Keane, the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland skipper, is at the top of Sunderland’s list.

Keane, then 35, was initially appointed Black Cats boss in August 2006 with the club lying one place off the foot of the Championship table.

England v Wales – International Friendly – Wembley Stadium
He guided them to the title as champions by the end of the campaign and Sunderland finished 15th in the Premier League in their first season back.

But as his relationship with owner Ellis Short deteriorated he resigned in December 2008 after 27 eventful months at the helm.

Keane has since managed Ipswich and worked as an assistant manager with Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

He has also carved out a successful career as a television pundit for both ITV and Sky Sports.

