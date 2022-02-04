Graham Potter sets sights on silverware with Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Potter sets sights on silverware with Brighton

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 10:33 pm
Brighton boss Graham Potter believes Albion should be able to dream of winning the FA Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Brighton boss Graham Potter believes Albion should be able to dream of winning the FA Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Graham Potter thinks Brighton should be able to dream of winning the FA Cup.

The Albion boss is no stranger to lifting domestic trophies, having won the Swedish Cup with Ostersunds in 2017.

It was with Ostersunds that Potter came to the attention of most English football observers, winning silverware with a small, unfancied club and taking them into the Europa League where they beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the round of 32 but were eliminated on aggregate after losing the first leg 3–0.

The 46-year-old has enhanced his reputation at Swansea and, most notably, Brighton, where he has earned plaudits for the team’s style of play, commitment and, particularly this season, defensive solidity – only Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Wolves have conceded fewer goals in the Premier League.

Many feel the next step in Brighton’s development under Potter is to challenge for a trophy and, ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round trip to Tottenham, the manager agrees that it is important the club thinks that way.

“Winning a trophy is massive, it’s huge. Ultimately that’s what we are all trying to do – we are all trying to win,” said Potter.

“Of course, silverware and trophies are important and they are more special, especially from a memories perspective. I think when you look back on your career and you have a trophy it tells you something about the journey you have been on.

“I enjoyed my trophy-winning experience in Sweden, it was special and it meant a lot to me and it meant a lot to the team and the club. Reflecting back it was a special time.

“I think it’s important for us, a team like Brighton – whatever that means – that you have ambition and that you have dreams. You have hope, of course.”

The so-called big clubs continue to dominate the FA Cup when it comes to lifting the trophy, with one of either Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City or Manchester United winning 19 of the 22 finals since the turn of the century. Leicester, last season, Wigan (2013) and Portsmouth (2008) the teams to interrupt the pattern.

But “smaller clubs” are increasingly reaching finals, with Watford (2019), Crystal Palace (2016), Aston Villa (2015), Hull (2014) and Stoke (2011) all beaten finalists in the past decade.

“It gives you hope,” said Potter. “In the domestic competitions in this country you’ve got some of the best teams in the world so it is always challenging. The competition is fierce.

“It isn’t easy to get above those guys but Leicester did it in the FA Cup last year.

“We have a tough game against Tottenham on Sunday and we can’t think any further ahead than that. Tottenham are another big team with a great tradition in this competition.

“It is a competition that we want to do well in, and that we feel we can do well in, and we will try our best.”

Lewis Dunk (knee) and Shane Duffy (ankle) make a timely return to contention, following Dan Burn’s departure to Newcastle, and one of them will likely come in to partner Adam Webster in central defence. Adam Lallana (hamstring) is also fit again.

Brighton will also be boosted by the return of Yves Bissouma. The midfielder has not played for Albion since the Premier League win at Everton on January 2 but he is now back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Alexis Mac Allister will be absent after testing positive for Covid-19 while away with Argentina for their recent World Cup qualifiers, and Enock Mwepu (hamstring) remains out.

