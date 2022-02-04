Top clubs could have signed Declan Rice on the cheap for £100m – David Moyes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Top clubs could have signed Declan Rice on the cheap for £100m – David Moyes

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 10:33 pm
David Moyes (right) believes other clubs missed the chance to sign Declan Rice on the cheap for £100million (Nick Potts/PA)
David Moyes (right) believes other clubs missed the chance to sign Declan Rice on the cheap for £100million (Nick Potts/PA)

David Moyes has told the Premier League big guns they missed the opportunity to sign Declan Rice for a bargain £100million last summer.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are all understood to be admirers of the 23-year-old England midfielder, but Moyes says they will now have to dig a lot deeper to prise him away.

“You will need humongous money to get close,” said Moyes. “That’s what you would need to do. People can write all they like, but he’s here for certainly a few years.

Declan Rice
Declan Rice’s performances have led to him being linked with a big-money move away from the Hammers (Nick Potts/PA)

“I said in the summer that I thought Declan Rice was £100million. That was the sales, that was cheap, that was your chance to get Declan Rice cheap. You can make your mind up about what I’m talking about.

“Is he committed? I feel it. He’s under contract and we’re really pleased to have him. He’s like a special edition, Declan Rice, there’s not many like him.

“For me, he’s arguably playing as well as any midfielder in European football, and the prices were really expensive in January, weren’t they?”

David Moyes
David Moyes was a Preston player when they suffered a shock FA Cup defeat at Kidderminster (Derek Cox/PA)

Rice is set to be named in a strong side Hammers side for the FA Cup trip to face National League North Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition.

Aggborough brought back a painful cup memory for Moyes – eventually – as he was playing in the Preston side beaten there in the fourth round 28 years ago.

“So people tell me, but I hardly remember it,” admitted the Scot. “But when I looked into it the only difference is that Kidderminster were doing really well in the Conference and I think we were in the bottom tier, so maybe not as big a surprise as it’s made out.

“But when non-league teams beat league sides it is always seen as a shock, so we have to make sure that isn’t the case here.”

