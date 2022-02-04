Paul Heckingbottom praises Blades’ desire after comeback win at Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Heckingbottom praises Blades’ desire after comeback win at Birmingham

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 11:19 pm
Paul Heckingbottom’s side came from behind to beat Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with his side’s desire to come from behind and win 2-1 against Birmingham at St Andrew’s.

Despite falling behind through Lyle Taylor, the Blades did enough to win the game courtesy of goals from Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle, with the winner coming in controversial circumstances.

The victory means United are only three points behind the play-offs with two games in hand over sixth-placed West Brom ahead of Wednesday’s mouth-watering clash with the Baggies.

Heckingbottom applauded his team for dealing with Birmingham’s threat and coming from behind to earn their third consecutive victory.

“I’m happy with the three points, the nature of the victory and the fact that we fell behind and how we responded,” he said. “It’s a real good win all around.

“We fell behind due to a good break from Birmingham, but the way we responded is the real pleasing thing. We deserved it.

“We showed great mentality to come back into the game and the goals were fantastic. There’s no easy game in this league. To restrict Birmingham to the chances they had, we did really well.”

Heckingbottom was also delighted with Sharp’s performance and ruthlessness for his equaliser, continuing the striker’s fine recent form in front of goal.

“That goal says a lot about what type of player he is,” added Heckingbottom. “I’m not sure the pass is for him, but he reads the pass, makes the run off the defender and finds the bottom corner.”

Blues head coach Lee Bowyer explained his frustration at Bogle’s winner but insisted his players deserved more from the game after putting in another improved performance.

“Billy Sharp was offside (in the build-up to the winner) and then he’s trying to get onto the ball,” Bowyer said. “By him chasing the ball and closing the goalkeeper down, he’s interfering.

“The rules change every game. That’s why I’m upset and disappointed because my players deserved more. We pushed a very good Sheffield United team and there wasn’t much in the game.

“If I have one complaint it would be the first goal. We play a diamond and they score through the middle. That shouldn’t happen and that’s my one disappointment. But the second goal shouldn’t stand.”

It is the second straight game that Bowyer has witnessed his team let go of a lead after failing to hold on at Derby on Sunday.

Bowyer explained his disappointment at the supporters going home empty-handed following the loss.

“I feel for the players, but I feel for the fans,” added Bowyer, on a night that saw supporters protest against the way the club is being run. “They spend their hard-earned money every week and they shouldn’t be going home with nothing because my players gave everything.”

