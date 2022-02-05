Boreham Wood striker Tyrone Marsh aiming high ahead of Bournemouth cup tie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boreham Wood striker Tyrone Marsh is aiming to down Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Sunday – a feat he insists would eclipse anything in his career to date.

The 28-year-old hit a fine goal to open the scoring as The Wood caused one of the upsets of round three by winning against League One AFC Wimbledon.

Now the National League outfit face a trip to the south coast having reached the fourth round for the first time in their history.

Bournemouth are likely to rotate their pack as Scott Parker prioritises promotion back to the Premier League.

But Marsh, who helped Macclesfield regain their EFL status by scoring nine goals as they claimed the National League title in 2018, will again lead the line for Luke Garrard’s side and is preparing for a memorable evening.

Asked if this would be the biggest game of his career so far, he replied: “Yes, of course it is.

“I haven’t been this far in the FA Cup, I have got promoted before but this would be bigger than that if we can get through.

“Their defenders are supposed to be better than me but I am going to do everything I can do get one up on them, all I can do is my best and see where that takes me.”

This is Marsh’s second stint at Boreham Wood, he left Meadow Park in 2020 for a season in League Two with Stevenage before being reunited with Garrard.

“I’ve always been in contact with the gaffer, I love him to bits,” he said.

“He has got the best out of me both times I’ve been here so I’m just grateful that I am back.

“He gives me the belief, he is a great man-manager and he talks, if you’re in need he gives you the calls and for coaching he is one of the best, he goes in depth on everything.”

The win over Wimbledon followed victory over near-neighbours St Albans in the second round and the historic run has inspired Boreham Wood supporters, something which Marsh believes could help cause the biggest FA Cup shock this season.

“I didn’t realise the derby was between St Albans and us but when all the fans came out, I realised it was a big game,” he added.

“They came out and supported us in their numbers and they have really supported us during the FA Cup and hopefully when we go to Bournemouth they can be our 12th man.”