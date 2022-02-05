Boreham Wood striker Tyrone Marsh aiming high ahead of Bournemouth cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boreham Wood striker Tyrone Marsh aiming high ahead of Bournemouth cup tie

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 12:11 pm
Tyrone Marsh (right) scored a fine goal as Boreham Wood beat AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup third round (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Boreham Wood striker Tyrone Marsh is aiming to down Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Sunday – a feat he insists would eclipse anything in his career to date.

The 28-year-old hit a fine goal to open the scoring as The Wood caused one of the upsets of round three by winning against League One AFC Wimbledon.

Now the National League outfit face a trip to the south coast having reached the fourth round for the first time in their history.

Bournemouth are likely to rotate their pack as Scott Parker prioritises promotion back to the Premier League.

But Marsh, who helped Macclesfield regain their EFL status by scoring nine goals as they claimed the National League title in 2018, will again lead the line for Luke Garrard’s side and is preparing for a memorable evening.

Asked if this would be the biggest game of his career so far, he replied: “Yes, of course it is.

“I haven’t been this far in the FA Cup, I have got promoted before but this would be bigger than that if we can get through.

“Their defenders are supposed to be better than me but I am going to do everything I can do get one up on them, all I can do is my best and see where that takes me.”

This is Marsh’s second stint at Boreham Wood, he left Meadow Park in 2020 for a season in League Two with Stevenage before being reunited with Garrard.

“I’ve always been in contact with the gaffer, I love him to bits,” he said.

“He has got the best out of me both times I’ve been here so I’m just grateful that I am back.

“He gives me the belief, he is a great man-manager and he talks, if you’re in need he gives you the calls and for coaching he is one of the best, he goes in depth on everything.”

The win over Wimbledon followed victory over near-neighbours St Albans in the second round and the historic run has inspired Boreham Wood supporters, something which Marsh believes could help cause the biggest FA Cup shock this season.

“I didn’t realise the derby was between St Albans and us but when all the fans came out, I realised it was a big game,” he added.

“They came out and supported us in their numbers and they have really supported us during the FA Cup and hopefully when we go to Bournemouth they can be our 12th man.”

