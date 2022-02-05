Jack Diamond brace lifts Harrogate to home victory over Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Diamond brace lifts Harrogate to home victory over Bradford

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 3:09 pm
Jack Diamond starred for Harrogate (Simon Marper/PA)
Jack Diamond bagged a brace as Harrogate maintained their 100 per cent record against Bradford in a 2-0 home triumph.

The on-loan Sunderland winger struck twice in the second half as Town made it three wins from three meetings against the 2013 League Cup finalists.

Earlier, home keeper Mark Oxley had made three smart saves to keep his team on level terms at the break, as he denied Tom Elliott, Jamie Walker and Andy Cook.

The Bantams continued to press after the restart, with Oxley again showing outstanding reflexes to keep out Cook’s downward header, while Warren Burrell also cleared a Yann Songo’o header off the line.

But, despite having had 16 goal attempts by the hour mark, the visitors fell behind to Harrogate’s second chance of the afternoon in the 62nd minute when Alex Pattison fed Diamond through the left channel and his diagonal 10-yard shot deflected off Oscar Threlkeld and over helpless keeper Alex Bass.

Diamond then wrapped up the points nine minutes later, winning possession close to the halfway line and driving forward before firing a 15-yard shot into the bottom-right corner.

