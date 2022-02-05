Stina Blackstenius’ late equaliser earns WSL leaders Arsenal draw with Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stina Blackstenius’ late equaliser earns WSL leaders Arsenal draw with Man Utd

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 3:55 pm Updated: February 5, 2022, 3:57 pm
Stina Blackstenius’ late equaliser ensured the points were shared (Jacques Feeney/PA)
Stina Blackstenius’ late equaliser earned leaders Arsenal a 1-1 Women’s Super League draw against Manchester United despite the Gunners being down to 10 players.

Alessia Russo had given United an early lead, but even after Katie McCabe was sent off in the 75th minute, Arsenal were able to find the equaliser.

Blackstenius combined well with Vivianne Miedema to find space, before putting the ball past Mary Earps for her first goal for the Gunners in the 79th minute.

Arsenal went into the game unbeaten in their last three matches, having won the last two, but were unable to increase the gap significantly at the top of the WSL table, finishing the match five points ahead of Chelsea in second, who host Manchester City on Sunday.

In the 10th minute, Russo headed home from a Katie Zelem corner to give United the lead, after they had applied much of the early pressure.

United went into the half-time break as the better side, forcing Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall into the early substitution of Caitlin Foord for Tobin Heath.

Ella Toone had an opportunity to double her side’s lead in the 70th minute, when Leah Galton won the ball to play her in, but despite having space, Toone put the ball wide.

McCabe was sent off five minutes later following a second yellow card for a foul on Ona Batlle, but Arsenal did not let up in their search for the leveller.

Blackstenius’ equaliser ensured the points were shared.

