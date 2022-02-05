Matty Stevens’ brace extends Forest Green’s lead at the top

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matty Stevens’ brace extended Forest Green’s unbeaten run to 17 games as the runaway leaders opened up a 10-point lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two.

Goals in each half saw Stevens take his personal tally to 19 league goals thanks to two Kane Wilson assists.

In a high-octane opening, it was Rovers who created the first opportunity – Stevens misdirecting his header from a Nicky Cadden cross.

County responded, with Liverpool loanee Jake Cain sending a corner onto the head of Courtney Baker-Richardson and he brought a plunging save from Luke McGee.

Rovers broke the deadlock after 33 minutes. Wilson collected the ball in his own half and motored into the Newport box before flicking the ball to Stevens who smashed it home.

Jack Aitchison fluffed his lines for Rovers on the stroke of half-time as he fired straight at Nick Townsend after picking the pocket of Scot Bennett.

Forest Green made an electric start to the second half. Wilson stood the ball up for the head of Stevens but he saw his effort gathered by Townsend.

The Wilson-Stevens combination proved pivotal again as Wilson’s dinked cross was met by the head of Stevens for his second goal of the game after 61 minutes.

The well-shackled Dom Telford flickered into life for Newport but McGee blocked at his feet. Rovers were close to a third when Baily Cargill’s header was touched over as Newport’s four-game winning sequence came to an end.