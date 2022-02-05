Fleetwood earn point from entertaining draw away to Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrewsbury and Fleetwood shared the points from an entertaining League One 1-1 draw in blustery Shropshire.

Fleetwood drew their third consecutive game, while Shrewsbury almost nicked it in the 90th minute when Danny Andrew hacked Dan Udoh’s shot off the line.

Ryan Bowman went close early on for the hosts when his low drive was superbly saved by Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

Fleetwood struck in the 21st minute when Callum Johnson’s sweet cross was headed home confidently by an unmarked Anthony Pilkington.

Pilkington threatened again 10 minutes later when his shot was deflected narrowly off target.

Just before the break Shrews defender Matthew Pennington almost put through his own net when trying to clear Andrew’s whipped-in cross.

The Shrews levelled from the penalty spot three minutes after the restart.

Luke Leahy slotted home after Zak Jules had clumsily bundled over Udoh.

Midway through the second period Pilkington fired an arrowing low strike just wide of the target.

Shrews skipper Ethan Ebanks-Landell was denied by a superb Cairns stop late on before Fleetwood’s Callum Camps was red-carded for dissent in stoppage time after Udoh’s miss.