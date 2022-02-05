Raith Rovers share goalless draw with Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers played out a goalless draw with Hamilton in the cinch Championship on Saturday.

Rovers had a turbulent build-up to the game and were without controversial January signing David Goodwillie after announcing on Thursday that the striker would not be selected by the club.

There were chances for both sides in the first half but neither could break the deadlock before the interval.

Hamilton’s Kai Kennedy went close to opening the scoring in the 58th minute but his low effort was narrowly wide.