Anthony Evans penalty earns Bristol Rovers late point at Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton returned to the automatic promotion spots in League Two, despite Anthony Evans’ late penalty forcing them to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers.

Matt Gray’s side stretched their unbeaten league run to eight games, but in-form Rovers made it 14 points from a possible 18 after Evans’ late leveller.

Richie Bennett had scored his first home goal since September to give the promotion chasers the lead at Gander Green Lane.

Rovers goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola was quickly called into action to keep out Isaac Olaofe’s early effort.

Defender Paul Coutts then had to be in the right place at the right time to clear Joe Kizzi’s effort off the line as the hosts threatened an opener.

And striker Bennett got one in the 18th minute as he bundled home from a corner.

At the other end Aaron Collins’ deflected strike rattled the bar.

Joey Barton’s side were once again frustrated by the frame of the goal when Evans’ first-half stoppage-time free-kick hit the bar.

Sutton keeper Dean Bouzanis then tipped Collins’ goal-bound strike past a post just after the hour mark.

The equaliser came in the 85th minute as Elliot Anderson drew a foul from Bouzanis, giving Evans the chance to fire home from 12 yards.

Omar Bugiel hit a post for Sutton in stoppage time before Jaakkola made a great double save as Rovers hung on to ensure a share of the spoils.