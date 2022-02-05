Dundee stay bottom after Regan Charles-Cook’s winner for Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee stay bottom after Regan Charles-Cook’s winner for Ross County

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 5:17 pm
Regan Charles-Cook scored the winner for Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee remain bottom of the cinch Premiership after Ross County came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory at Dens Park.

Zak Rudden gave the Dark Blues a first-half lead with Joseph Hungbo equalising for County just seconds before the break.

Regan Charles-Cook had a penalty saved in the second half but the league’s top scorer later made amends to net what proved to be the winner with Dundee reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Vontae Daley-Campbell received a straight red card.

The result moved the 10th-placed Staggies eight points clear of rock bottom Dundee, who have now gone nine games without a league win.

The home side were on the attack from the first whistle and came agonisingly close to opening the scoring with just 30 seconds on the clock as Paul McMullan hit a ferocious 25-yard shot that cannoned off the top of Ross County keeper Ross Laidlaw’s crossbar.

Charles-Cook then had to make a vital challenge in his own box as Daley-Campbell looked to pull the trigger.

However, Dundee took the lead in the 24th minute. Skipper Jordan McGhee teed up Rudden inside the Staggies box and the striker made no mistake, clinically drilling the ball low past Laidlaw.

Dundee then had a gilt-edged opportunity to double their advantage when Rudden linked with McMullan down the right before the winger laid the ball on a plate for Max Anderson but the midfielder shot straight at Laidlaw with the goal at his mercy.

However, right on the stroke of half-time, the Staggies equalised after the ball broke to Hungbo on the left and he advanced on goal before hitting a shot that beat Adam Legzdins at his near post.

Ross County then had a superb chance to make it two in the 59th minute when they were awarded a penalty by referee Don Robertson after Cammy Kerr was deemed to have handled a Connor Randall cross inside his own box.

Charles-Cook stepped up to take the spot-kick but it was a tame effort and a grateful Legzdins made a vital save.

Despite that, County looked the likelier to take the lead as the half progressed and so it proved in the 80th minute with Charles-Cook racing down the right before producing an emphatic finish high past the exposed Legzdins.

Daley-Campbell was dismissed in added time for a reckless challenge on Harry Paton.

