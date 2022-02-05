Rotherham move six points clear in League One after surviving late scare

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham moved six points clear at the top of Sky Bet League One after surviving a late scare to see off Accrington 1-0.

Harry Pell had an 89th-minute penalty saved by Josh Vickers after Richard Wood had been sent off for blocking a goalbound shot from Korede Adedoyin with his hand.

The visitors had recorded two wins over the Millers already this campaign but that hoodoo was ended with Dan Barlaser’s wonderful second-half volley proving to be the winner.

The first real opportunity for the home side fell to Will Grigg but he was foiled twice, first by goalkeeper Toby Savin and then by Seamus Conneely, who cleared off the line before Grigg fired over the bar.

Both sides had decent openings from set-pieces with Michael Nottingham heading straight at Vickers before Michael Ihiekwe got the direction all wrong at the other end.

Accrington’s tactics had been frustrating the home side but that ended after 57 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Barlaser who unleashed a beautiful volley beyond Savin.

Pell’s penalty miss came after a fan had run on to the pitch from the home end and kicked the ball in the direction of the Accrington midfielder before clashing with him as Pell prepared to take the spot-kick. The pitch invader was apprehended and led away.

The luck was not going Stanley’s way and Mitch Clark struck the woodwork deep into added on time.