Rotherham move six points clear in League One after surviving late scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rotherham move six points clear in League One after surviving late scare

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 5:17 pm Updated: February 5, 2022, 5:47 pm
Dan Barlaser scored the winner for Rotherham (Danny Lawson/PA)
Dan Barlaser scored the winner for Rotherham (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rotherham moved six points clear at the top of Sky Bet League One after surviving a late scare to see off Accrington 1-0.

Harry Pell had an 89th-minute penalty saved by Josh Vickers after Richard Wood had been sent off for blocking a goalbound shot from Korede Adedoyin with his hand.

The visitors had recorded two wins over the Millers already this campaign but that hoodoo was ended with Dan Barlaser’s wonderful second-half volley proving to be the winner.

The first real opportunity for the home side fell to Will Grigg but he was foiled twice, first by goalkeeper Toby Savin and then by Seamus Conneely, who cleared off the line before Grigg fired over the bar.

Both sides had decent openings from set-pieces with Michael Nottingham heading straight at Vickers before Michael Ihiekwe got the direction all wrong at the other end.

Accrington’s tactics had been frustrating the home side but that ended after 57 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Barlaser who unleashed a beautiful volley beyond Savin.

Pell’s penalty miss came after a fan had run on to the pitch from the home end and kicked the ball in the direction of the Accrington midfielder before clashing with him  as Pell prepared to take the spot-kick. The pitch invader was apprehended and led away.

The luck was not going Stanley’s way and Mitch Clark struck the woodwork deep into added on time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]