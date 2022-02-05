Northampton up to fourth as Walsall’s worries deepen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northampton up to fourth as Walsall’s worries deepen

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 5:19 pm
Mitch Pinnock’s free-kick helped earn Northampton victory (Leila Coker/PA).
Northampton climbed to fourth in League Two by inflicting struggling Walsall’s sixth successive defeat with a 1-0 victory at the Banks’s Stadium.

Mitch Pinnock was credited with the Cobblers’ early winner as his free-kick nestled in the bottom corner, although deadline-day signing Louis Appere may have got the final touch.

The decisive goal arrived after just 10 minutes, although Northampton were grateful to three fine saves from ex-Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts to preserve the points.

He pushed away George Miller’s 30-yard effort and produced a smart low stop to thwart Jack Earing before the break.

The Cobblers nearly doubled their lead early in the second half as Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth spilled Shaun McWilliams’ routine shot but atoned by saving follow-ups from Appere and Paul Lewis.

Rushworth later saved well from Sam Hoskins’ free-kick to keep the Saddlers in it.

They almost pinched a point with a late rally, but Roberts made a superb diving stop to deny Conor Wilkinson, who later fired inches over from 20 yards as Walsall slipped to 21st.

