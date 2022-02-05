King’s Lynn end losing run with home victory against Weymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

King’s Lynn ended a run of five defeats on the bounce with a 3-0 victory over Weymouth at The Walks.

The hosts took the lead in the 25th minute when they were awarded a penalty and Malachi Linton converted from 12 yards.

The Linnets almost doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half when Josh Barrett’s effort came back off a post and Weymouth almost went down the other end and equalised but goalkeeper Paul Jones was on hand to save Brett McGavin from turning into his own net.

With 20 minutes to go the home side doubled their advantage when Olly Scott picked out Michael Clunan, who tucked it beyond Ross Fitzsimons to make it 2-0.

The home side wrapped up all three points in the 74th minute when Barrett scored following a run into the penalty area and moved three points closer to Weymouth, who have now extended their winless run to 12 games.