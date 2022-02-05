Reece Smith scores late equaliser as Maidenhead grab draw against Eastleigh By Press Association February 5, 2022, 5:21 pm Maidenhead and Eastleigh drew in the National League (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A late Reece Smith equaliser saw the spoils shared between Maidenhead and Eastleigh as they drew 2-2. Maidenhead remain in 19th while the point sees Eastleigh move up one place into 14th in the National League. Eastleigh had a good chance in the opening minutes of the game when Tom Broadbent had a shot from 12 yards out but his effort was saved. Maidenhead took the lead in the 40th minute when Charlee Adams hit a volley into the top corner. The Magpies continued to press and came close at the start of the second half but were twice denied by the post. Eastleigh equalised in the 72nd minute through a tap-in from Danny Whitehall before Ryan Hill put the Spitfires in the lead just seven minutes later, smashing the ball home. A late goal from Smith in the 87th minute rescued a point for the Magpies. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Stina Blackstenius’ late equaliser earns WSL leaders Arsenal draw with Man Utd Derek Adams hails Elliot Watt after late equaliser clinches Bradford draw Maidenhead battle back to earn a point against 10-man Wrexham Matt Gray praises Sutton’s team spirit after late winner against Colchester