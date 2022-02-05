Blackpool set sights on play-off places after win over Bristol City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackpool boosted their Championship play-off hopes with an impressive 3-1 home win over Bristol City.

Goals from CJ Hamilton, Gary Madine and Josh Bowler did the damage as the Seasiders eased to victory at Bloomfield Road.

With victory Neil Critchley’s confident side stretched their recent unbeaten run to three games to leave them within five points of forcing their way into the coveted top six.

Last season’s promoted side dominated from start to finish and took the lead through Hamilton nine minutes before the break.

Experienced striker Madine was on target moments later as the hosts made it two goals in the space of four frantic minutes.

And the inspired Seasiders needed just three minutes after the restart to effectively secure the points when midfielder Bowler found the back of the net.

Nahki Wells pulled a consolation goal back with four minutes remaining, but by then the damage had been done.

Defeat for the misfiring Robins means they have now not won in their last three league matches, although they remain 14 points adrift of being dragged into an unlikely relegation scrap.

Blackpool came out of the traps firing and Bowler forced a decent save from Robins shot-stopper Max O’Leary.

But at the other end Antoine Semenyo went close for the visitors when he rifled a stinging right-foot drive just wide of the target.

Tomas Kalas tried his luck from an acute angle soon after, but his shot flew past the left upright.

Kenny Dougall smashed an ambitious effort well over the crossbar as the hosts responded with purpose.

And after some good pressure winger Hamilton broke the deadlock with a clinical close-range finish.

Striker Jerry Yates was the provider as Hamilton picked his spot for his first goal of the season.

It got even better for Critchley’s team when Madine headed home from point-blank range from Dougall’s corner. It was Madine’s fifth goal of the season and third in six games.

Brimming with confidence, Blackpool then made it 3-0 when Dougall again turned provider, setting up Bowler for his second in as many games.

Bristol City had it all to do but Alex Scott came close, smashing a shot straight at keeper Daniel Grimshaw.

Defender Richard Keogh nearly scored the hosts’ fourth of a profitable afternoon, but he shot wide from close range.

Semenyo fired off target wide and then high and wide as the Robins wasted good chances to get back into the contest.

And although Wells pounced late on for only his second goal of the season – and first since mid-September – it was too little too late.