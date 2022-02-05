Connor Ronan effort enough as St Mirren ease relegation fears with Hibernian win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Connor Ronan effort enough as St Mirren ease relegation fears with Hibernian win

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 5:25 pm
Connor Ronan (right) was on target for St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Connor Ronan (right) was on target for St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)

Connor Ronan eased St Mirren’s relegation worries and added to Hibernian’s woes after scoring the only goal in a narrow 1-0 cinch Premiership victory at Easter Road.

The on-loan Wolves midfielder pounced on a mistake from Jake Doyle-Hayes in the 62nd minute before firing a fierce drive beyond Kevin Dabrowski.

The victory moves Saints 11 points clear of bottom side Dundee and only within one of the top six.

Hibs were booed off by their fans at full-time after their winless league run stretched to five matches, which includes them failing to find the net in four of those games.

The home side had looked lively at the start of the second half following a poor first-half showing but were made to pay for failing to score when they were on top.

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney continued to show faith in Dabrowski in goal following a man-of-the-match performance on his debut in the midweek draw with city rivals Hearts.

And the shot-stopper was the busier of the two goalkeepers in a first half that was edged by St Mirren.

Following a disjointed start to the game by both teams, the visitors had the first meaningful effort on goal in the 17th minute when Richard Tait angled a drive just past Dabrowski’s far post from outside the box.

Jordan Jones was then presented with a chance from a similar range but the outcome was still the same.

St Mirren looked particularly lively on the counter and Jay Henderson forced a save from Dabrowski in the 22nd minute, with Rocky Bushiri clearing up the rebound.

In a rare opening at the other end, Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge combined to set Chris Mueller free in the box but the United States international was denied by a last-gasp Joe Shaughnessy challenge.

Hibs brought on Ewan Henderson for Doidge at half-time and the hosts looked far more threatening.

Henderson was denied by a brilliant Jack Alnwick save from a Nisbet lay-off before the former Celtic youngster shot narrowly wide.

The same two were denied again moments later but this time Henderson’s shot was expertly pushed over the bar by the Saints goalkeeper.

The hosts’ wastefulness in attack came back to haunt them when Ronan gave St Mirren the lead in the 62nd minute.

The midfielder pinched the ball off Doyle-Hayes just outside the box and drove forward before drilling a thunderous drive past Dabrowski from 18 yards.

Nisbet then came close to equalling moments later with a first-time drive from inside the area but Alnwick somehow managed to push the shot beyond the post.

Maloney rang the changes from the bench as he looked for inspiration but St Mirren held on.

