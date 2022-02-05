Stockport stay top with narrow win over 10-man Dover By Press Association February 5, 2022, 5:31 pm Paddy Madden scored Stockport’s late winner against 10-man Dover (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Stockport stayed top of the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win over 10-man Dover. Paddy Madden broke Dover’s resistance six minutes from time to give the Hatters a 10th consecutive win in all competitions. Madden turned home his 12th goal of the season from close range after Will Collar had helped on Ollie Crankshaw’s corner. Rock-bottom Dover were reduced to 10 men when Myles Judd was sent off eight minutes before half-time. Judd was dismissed for a bad challenge on Macauley Southam-Hales, his third red card in 18 league games. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Stockport take over at the top on the back of strong second-half show Paul Heckingbottom pleased with Blades’ game management in win over 10-man Luton Ashley Charles grabs Wealdstone winner against Dover after missing penalty Stockport cruise to victory over Altrincham