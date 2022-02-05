Cameron Brannagan and Nathan Holland help Oxford edge Portsmouth thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cameron Brannagan and Nathan Holland help Oxford edge Portsmouth thriller

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 5:31 pm
Cameron Brannagan helped seal a dramatic win for Oxford (Nigel French/PA)
Cameron Brannagan helped seal a dramatic win for Oxford (Nigel French/PA)

Cameron Brannagan and Nathan Holland hit brilliant long-range efforts as Oxford came from behind late on to beat 10-man Portsmouth 3-2 in an incident-packed match at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford made a dream start as Luke McNally met Billy Bodin’s sixth-minute corner with a firm downward header past keeper Gavin Bazunu.

Pompey were level four minutes later with Ronan Curtis skilfully flicking the ball up to keep it in play and then crossing for Michael Jacobs to tap in.

But the visitors were dealt a blow in the 16th minute. Joe Morrell’s high challenge on fellow midfielder Brannagan was adjudged dangerous and referee Sam Barrott showed him a red card.

After a 20-minute delay to the second half because of a reported medical emergency, Pompey punished the U’s with a devastating counter-attack in the 51st minute, finished off by Curtis from Jacobs’ pass.

Brannagan smashed home an unstoppable angled drive nine minutes from time to make it 2-2.

And in the seventh of 10 minutes of stoppage time, Holland struck again from distance to earn play-off chasing Oxford victory.

