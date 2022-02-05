Cameron Brannagan and Nathan Holland help Oxford edge Portsmouth thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cameron Brannagan and Nathan Holland hit brilliant long-range efforts as Oxford came from behind late on to beat 10-man Portsmouth 3-2 in an incident-packed match at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford made a dream start as Luke McNally met Billy Bodin’s sixth-minute corner with a firm downward header past keeper Gavin Bazunu.

Pompey were level four minutes later with Ronan Curtis skilfully flicking the ball up to keep it in play and then crossing for Michael Jacobs to tap in.

But the visitors were dealt a blow in the 16th minute. Joe Morrell’s high challenge on fellow midfielder Brannagan was adjudged dangerous and referee Sam Barrott showed him a red card.

After a 20-minute delay to the second half because of a reported medical emergency, Pompey punished the U’s with a devastating counter-attack in the 51st minute, finished off by Curtis from Jacobs’ pass.

Brannagan smashed home an unstoppable angled drive nine minutes from time to make it 2-2.

And in the seventh of 10 minutes of stoppage time, Holland struck again from distance to earn play-off chasing Oxford victory.