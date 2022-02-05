Jordan Cranston sees red as Yeovil and Solihull share stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan Cranston was sent off as Solihull drew 0-0 at Yeovil in the Vanarama National League.

Solihull defender Cranston saw red in stoppage-time after picking up two yellow cards in the space of four minutes.

Callum Maycock had a seventh-minute chance to open the scoring for the visitors but he was denied by an agile Grant Smith in the Yeovil goal.

Ryan Boot came to Solihull’s rescue just before half-time to deny Charlie Wakefield, who was clean through on his goal.

Boot also saved from smartly from Wakefield in the final 10 minutes to ensure Solihull collected a point to move into sixth spot.