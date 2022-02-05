Late double rescues draw for Stevenage at Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevenage scored twice in the final 10 minutes to rescue a point at Crawley after the Reds appeared to be cruising to a much-needed home win.

A double by Tom Nichols had put John Yems’ side firmly on top, but a superb strike by Arthur Read and skipper Scott Cuthbert’s stoppage-time leveller saw the points shared.

Crawley, with only one win from their previous seven home league games, threatened early on when Jordan Tunnicliffe released Nichols and his goal-bound shot was turned around the post by goalkeeper Christy Pym.

Pym was worked again when he held a low shot from James Tilley before veteran keeper Glenn Morris dived to gather Jamie Reid’s attempt on goal at the other end.

Nichols broke the deadlock with only his second home league goal in the last 11 months when he scored from close range after Isaac Hutchinson had headed back a corner from Jack Powell on 34 minutes.

Nichols doubled the advantage just 16 seconds after the restart when he latched on to an attempted back pass by Luke O’Neill to fire past the helpless Pym.

Pym, on loan from Peterborough, denied the dominant hosts shortly after by tipping a fierce drive from Tilley over.

Nichols could have bagged a third goal on 71 minutes when set up by substitute Ashley Nadesan, but he shot over from a good position.

However, substitute Read then gave Stevenage late hope by firing a beauty into the top corner from 20 yards after 80 minutes.

And skipper Cuthbert completed an unlikely comeback in the first minute of added time by ramming in his second goal of the season.