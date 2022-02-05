Late double rescues draw for Stevenage at Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Late double rescues draw for Stevenage at Crawley

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 5:41 pm
Scott Cuthbert equalised for Stevenage (Tim Goode/PA)
Stevenage scored twice in the final 10 minutes to rescue a point at Crawley after the Reds appeared to be cruising to a much-needed home win.

A double by Tom Nichols had put John Yems’ side firmly on top, but a superb strike by Arthur Read and skipper Scott Cuthbert’s stoppage-time leveller saw the points shared.

Crawley, with only one win from their previous seven home league games, threatened early on when Jordan Tunnicliffe released Nichols and his goal-bound shot was turned around the post by goalkeeper Christy Pym.

Pym was worked again when he held a low shot from James Tilley before veteran keeper Glenn Morris dived to gather Jamie Reid’s attempt on goal at the other end.

Nichols broke the deadlock with only his second home league goal in the last 11 months when he scored from close range after Isaac Hutchinson had headed back a corner from Jack Powell on 34 minutes.

Nichols doubled the advantage just 16 seconds after the restart when he latched on to an attempted back pass by Luke O’Neill to fire past the helpless Pym.

Pym, on loan from Peterborough, denied the dominant hosts shortly after by tipping a fierce drive from Tilley over.

Nichols could have bagged a third goal on 71 minutes when set up by substitute Ashley Nadesan, but he shot over from a good position.

However, substitute Read then gave Stevenage late hope by firing a beauty into the top corner from 20 yards after 80 minutes.

And skipper Cuthbert completed an unlikely comeback in the first minute of added time by ramming in his second goal of the season.

